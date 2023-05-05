Millie Bobby Brown Goes Country in Red Micro Shorts & Matching Cowboy Boots at Osaka Comic Con 2023

Millie Bobby Brown attended the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023 today in Osaka, Japan. The “Stranger Things” star was joined by “Hannibal” actor Mads Mikkelson.

Brown was dressed in a western-inspired set comprised of a bright red cropped top layered underneath a slightly oversized cropped jacket. On the bottom, the British thespian sported matching micro shorts also in red. Each piece of Brown’s garment was dotted with bright gold hardware and rhinestoned detailing in shades of blue, yellow, red and pink. The adornments offered the “Enola Holmes” actress’ look a high-shine finish.

(L-R) Tom Sturridge, Misha Collins, Michael Rooker, Millie Bobby Brown and Mads Mikkelsen attend the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023 at the Intex Osaka on May 5, 2023, in Osaka, Japan. CREDIT: WireImage

On the accessories front, Brown donned a silver chain necklace with a gemstone-encrusted pendant worn with small gold hoops that matched the same dazzling detail in her wardrobe. The Florence by Mills owner gathered her dark brown tresses into a spiky and slicked-back updo worn out of her face.

Related Miranda Lambert Updates Canadian Tuxedo in Floral Denim Corset & Cowboy Boots With Husband Brendan McLoughlin Millie Bobby Brown Gives First Look at Her New Florence by Mills Clothing Collection Collaboration With About You Coachella Confirms It -- Daisy Dukes & Cowboy Boots Will Be Summer's Hottest Fashion Trends

Channeling her inner cowgirl, Brown stepped out in a pair of crimson cowboy boots that matched her outfit. The utilitarian pair was crafted out of red suede uppers with pointed toes all stacked atop short black block heels. The footwear was also heavily rhinestoned like her outfit.

A closer look at Millie Bobby Brown’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Cowboy boots, much like Brown’s, have become exceedingly popular in the last few years. The polarizing shoe style has been seen on top stars on and off the red carpet including Emma Roberts, Brie Larson, and Anne Hathaway among many others.

Brown mostly opts for a sky-high platform or bejeweled heels for a red-carpet event. When she has the day off from filming or press appearances, Brown loves to get comfortable in a classic pair of sandals or sneakers. Along with starring in many campaigns over the years from several brands like Pandora, Brown has also made her way into the footwear realm with a collaboration with Converse.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023 at the Intex Osaka on May 5, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. CREDIT: WireImage

PHOTOS: See what Millie Bobby Brown and her co-stars wore to the season 4 world premiere of “Stranger Things.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.