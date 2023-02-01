Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc.

To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.”

For footwear, Cyrus slipped on a set of slick slingback pumps. Adding to her outfit’s bold nature, the star’s set included glossy black leather pointed-toe uppers with thin back straps. Stiletto heels smoothly finished the style with a height-boosting base — similarly, again, to her “Endless Summer Vacation” album.

Cyrus’ investment with Vita isn’t sudden, either; the star has received custom tans from Vita for about three years and utilized the same services for her “Flowers” music video and “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special on NBC on Jan. 1.

“She has companies that approach her every single day, either product or endorsement investment, and we’re talking worldwide huge brands, and she just won’t do it,” Vita told Beauty Inc. “But she looked at me, and she’s like, ‘You’re the type of brand, you’re the type of person I want to be involved with, I want to help grow.’ I think that says a lot about Miley.”

For footwear, Cyrus coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of the rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

