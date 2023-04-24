Miley Cyrus Debuts Brunette Hair in Versace Corset, Leather Skirt & Pointed Pumps at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Miley Cyrus presented fashion stylist Bradley Kenneth with the Stylist of the Year Award at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. The singer attended the event wearing a Versace ensemble while debuting her new brunette hair.

Cyrus walked in front of the podium modeling a plunging black bustier top with a featured cone bra, ruched opera gloves and a pencil skirt from Versace. She completed her look by slipping on black pointed-toe pumps that elevated her look by at least 3 inches.

“I am here to present Bradley Kenneth with the Stylist of the Year award,” Cyrus says before extending her foot — and showcasing her outfit — across the tip of the stage. Her pumps had a glimmering accent placed at the top of the vamp seemingly in the shape of a bow, with a heel between three and four inches. The pristine point-toe closure was sharp enough to hold the entire weight of the sandal, as Cyrus, at one point, tip-toed-flexed her back leg.

Cyrus gave a warm speech about her decade-long friendship with Kenneth. The fashion stylist has sourced vintage Versace, archival Bob Mackie and Saint Laurent ensembles for Cyrus to wear over the years. Honing in on her rock-glamour aesthetic, Kenneth is also behind the atelier Versace pink and black tulle gown she wore to Versace’s fall 2023 runway show in Los Angeles, her “Endless Summer Vacation” album cover selects and the looks brought forth in her “Flowers” music video.

At Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, she served a pair of satin slingbacks, sheer open-toe sandals, and black ankle-strap sandals while dancing, singing, and comfortably dominating the stage.

Chelsea Avila is a freelance editorial writer reporting for WWD and Footwear News' celebrity style and pop culture vertical.



This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News' senior digital editor Renan Botelho.