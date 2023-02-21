Miley Cyrus Models Fiery Ombré Bikini To Promote Her Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow & Celebrate ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus served sleek style while modeling for Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, in which she is now an investor. The beauty line uploaded a carousel-style image of the singer to celebrate her new single, “Flowers” being #1 on the Billboard 100 Charts for five weeks in a row. The new single will debut Cyrus’ upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” which is set to release on March 10.

“Congratulations on 5 Weeks at #1 @mileycyrus,” Dolce Glow wrote under the post.

The new imagery sees the “Wrecking Ball” artist posing in a red two-piece bikini. Cyrus’ set included an ombré strapless bralette top and coordinating bottoms that featured a square cutout on the side.

The award-winning musician opted for minimal accessories to help show off her glow, which was provided by Dolce Glow’s Mia Shimmer Topper and Self-Tanning Mist. To place more emphasis on her glow, Cyrus decided to go shoeless and pose barefoot.

Related Gisele Bündchen Recreates Carnival Look 19 Years Later With Low-Rise Jeans & Gold Sandals in Rio de Janeiro North West Recreates Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance in White Outfit With Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Cannon Jessica Simpson Gives LBD a Sparkling Spin With Fringy Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Family Portrait With Ashlee Simpson

Cyrus announced her Dolce Glow investment earlier this month through a series of photos on Instagram. The songwriter shared pictures of herself lounging by a pool in a black halter neck bodysuit and a sharp set of slingback pumps.

When it comes to fashion, Cyrus tends to gravitate towards fun and trendy pieces. For footwear, she coordinates most of her pairs to her current musical aesthetic. Since the release of the rock album “Plastic Hearts,” the “7 Things” singer has donned a range of platform boots and pumps — often accented with crystals, studs, or metallic hues — from labels like Versace, Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier. She’s also been seen in sleek sandals and mules by Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The star has been a longtime fashion industry star since rising to fame in the early 2000s, even collaborating on a line of sneakers with Converse in 2017. Most recently, she’s starred as the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Cyrus’ style transformation over the years.