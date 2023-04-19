Michelle Yeoh Keeps it Casual in Slouchy ‘Mom’ Jeans & Pumps for ‘Homecoming’ Press Conference in Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh spoke at a press conference at the Pavilion Hotel KL yesterday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Titled the “Homecoming” press conference, Yeoh spoke about the filming of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and shared what her life is like post her triumphant Oscar win.

For the occasion, Yeoh kept it simple, donning an oversized white button-down in a billowing relaxed fit and equally wide and roomy sleeves. Yeoh’s versatile top was tucked into high-waisted light-wash “Mom” jeans, paired with black leather Dior belt.

Michelle Yeoh speaks during a press conference at the Pavilion Hotel KL on April 18, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, the celebrated Malaysian thespian donned a mix of silver, wood and gold jewelry consisting of chunky rings encrusted with colorful gemstones worn along with a wooden beaded necklace.

Yeoh was a fixture at the past season’s awards shows thanks to her work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The star was also the center of attention for her often eye-catching red-carpet footwear. Although her shoes aren’t visible for this event, Yeoh often wears pointed and open-toed pumps in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier.

Michelle Yeoh speaks during a press conference at the Pavilion Hotel KL on April 18, 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CREDIT: Getty Images

It’s likely for this occasion Yeoh wore pointed-toe pumps, a go-to for her as of late, in a coordinating tone to her outfit. The Oscar winner’s off-duty footwear is equally sharp yet relaxed, featuring Stella McCartney platform brogues and a wide range of thong sandals and cushy sneakers.

