Michelle Yeoh Sparkles in Sequins & Velvet Pumps at Giorgio Armani Privé’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Michelle Yeoh brought movie-star glamour to Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While arriving to the show on Tuesday — the same day she was announced as the nominee for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars, the first Asian woman in history to do so — Yeoh posed with her husband Jean Todt in a gleaming navy blazer. Coated in sequins, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star’s Armani Privé piece included thin blue and pink stripes with pointed lapels and long sleeves.

Michelle Yeoh attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paired with chic navy satin trousers, Yeoh accessorized with a red leather tortoiseshell-printed clutch and sparkling diamond drop earrings.

Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Yeoh gave her outfit a sharp height boost with a pair of black pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured smooth velvet uppers with triangular toes, complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set added a slick elevation to her ensemble, ensuring it remained sharp and formal for the high-fashion occasion.

A closer look at Yeoh’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Yeoh’s only glamorous Armani Privé moment this year. Earlier in the month, the actress also wore a sequined navy blue gown by the brand to the 2023 Golden Globes, where she picked up her trophy for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

