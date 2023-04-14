Michelle Yeoh Channels Audrey Hepburn in Black Lace-Trimmed Dress & Leather Pumps at Cartier Dinner

Michelle Yeoh made an elegant appearance at a Cartier dinner yesterday in Hong Kong.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress was outfitted in a maxi-length formal gown that gave major Audrey Hepburn vibes made of a vaguely shiny jet-black material featuring a structured strappy bodice, ultra-feminine bow detailing around the waist and an A-line skirt. The hem of Yeoh’s gown was trimmed with dainty black lace.

On the accessories front, the “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” star sported extravagant jewelry, most likely from Cartier, comprised of a diamond-encrusted bracelet, dangling silver earrings and an eye-catching statement necklace encrusted with deep blue gemstones. Yeoh’s hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in cascading waves.

On her feet, Yeoh opted for a sharp pair of black pointed-toe pumps that made her look fully monochrome. The pair were constructed of black uppers and featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, dagger-like triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Yeoh included.

Pumps like Yeoh’s like pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Yeoh’s, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent months.

Yeoh was a fixture at this season’s awards shows, and her red carpet footwear often features pointed and open-toed pumps in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier. The Oscar winner’s off-duty footwear is equally sharp yet relaxed, featuring Stella McCartney platform brogues and a wide range of thong sandals.

