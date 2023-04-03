Michelle Obama Takes Her Leather Sandals Off While Knitting in Marni Yellow Top & Denim Jeans

Michelle Obama served chic spring style in her latest Instagram post. The former first lady shared her love for knitting with her followers and promoted her latest book, “The Light We Carry.”

“Knitting has truly become one of my favorite pastimes, and I’ve enjoyed the feeling of slowing down and creating something from hand. I know so many of you are knitters – I’d love to see something you’ve proudly made and hear why you enjoy knitting so much. Use #TheLightWeCarry so I can see your posts!” Obama wrote under the post.

In the photo, Obama sits cozy in a room while knitting a pink piece. The “Becoming” author wore a cream and yellow flower long-sleeve tie-dye shirt by Marni. She teamed the top with light-wash wide-leg denim jeans.

Although Obama sat barefoot to enjoy the hobby, she kept her Pierre Hardy Ride leather crisscross sandals close. Made in Italy and crafted in smooth calf leather, the style has an adjustable buckle, molded comfort footbed and a 1.4-inch flat heel.

When it comes to fashion, Obama tends to gravitate towards bold and preppy shoes centering around whimsical patterns or vibrant colors. The podcast host often wears glamorous silhouettes by Sophia Webster, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christopher John Rogers. Obama often incorporates affordable styles from a wide range of brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, she likely slips into sneakers, sharp flats and cozy sandals.

Michelle Obama speaks onstage during The Light We Carry Tour at The Fox Theatre on Dec. 2, 2022. in Atlanta. CREDIT: Getty Images for ABA

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” shares the contents of Obama’s ‘personal toolbox’ – the habits and practices, attitudes and beliefs, and even physical objects that she uses to overcome her feelings of fear, helplessness and self-doubt. The book was published in November 2022 and accompanied a tour throughout America of the same name. “The Light We Carry” is Obama’s first new work since the 2018 release of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide

