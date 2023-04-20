Michelle Obama Talks ‘The Light We Carry’ in Fendi Jumpsuit & Knife-Like Pointy Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Michelle Obama sat down for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in an episode that aired on Wednesday night on NBC.

The former first lady spoke about her “The Light We Carry” book tour and her upcoming Netflix special with Oprah Winfrey, “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey,” which debuts April 25.

Prior to the interview, Fallon and Obama also surprised fans at a bookstore during a faux pop-up event for her book.

For her talk show appearance, Obama was outfitted in a deep blue collared Fendi jumpsuit from the Italian brand’s fall 2023 show. The garment was comprised of long sleeves, a pleated skirt overlay around the waist, silver hardware and a zipper closure.

Michelle Obama on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Matching the metallic detailing on her jumpsuit, Obama wore silver jewelry including a plethora of chunky rings and matching rectangular earrings.

As for her footwear, the author stepped out in black ankle-length boots featuring knife-like pointed toes and satin black uppers all sat on equally sharp 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

Michelle Obama on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Obama’s shoe choices range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” shares the contents of Obama’s ‘personal toolbox’ – the habits and practices, attitudes and beliefs, and even physical objects that she uses to overcome her feelings of fear, helplessness and self-doubt. The book was published in November 2022 and accompanied a tour throughout America of the same name. “The Light We Carry” is Obama’s first new work since the 2018 release of her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide

