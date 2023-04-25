Michelle Obama Talks Inspiring Others in Roberto Cavalli Blouse & Sleek Boots on ‘Drew Barrymore’

Michelle Obama was sharply suited for her latest public appearance, this time on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

On Monday, Obama sat down with Barrymore to discuss her new book, “The Light We Carry,” as well as her life lessons and experience with power as a former first lady.

“I want to be a support to people to the extent that I can — that is one of the reasons why I wrote ‘The Light We Carry,'” Obama shared with Barrymore in her interview, which you can watch on YouTube. “One of the reasons why I’m so candid is that people think that folks in high places have all the answers. We do not. We have a lot of the same fears. All we have are the tools that we develop over the course of a lifetime, so I thought, ‘Well, let me put this in a book.'”

For the occasion, Obama was dressed by stylist Meredith Koop in a multi-toned Roberto Cavalli outfit. Designed by Fausto Puglisi, her ensemble featured a silky top with a long buttoned neck sash, button-up blouse and flared pants, covered in abstract and linear jacquard prints with a frosted blue, navy and cream color palette.

Obama’s outfit was complete with Yvonne Léon’s diamond-studded Berlingot earrings, thin Viviane ring and Maxi Berlingot ring for added sparkle.

(L-R): Drew Barrymore and Michelle Obama appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Barrymore, meanwhile, complemented Obama in a monochrome cream suit and blouse with shimmering metallic Aquazzura platform sandals.

When it came to footwear, Koop completed Obama’s outfit with a pair of sharp black boots. The “Becoming” author’s style featured smooth pointed-toe uppers with tall shafts, punctuated with sleek stiletto heels. The pair provided a neutral base for Obama’s attire, while remaining contemporary and chic for the occasion.

(L-R): Drew Barrymore and Michelle Obama appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

PHOTOS: Discover Michelle Obama’s top fashion moments over the years in the gallery.