Michelle Obama Pops on ‘CBS Mornings’ With Gayle King in Sergio Hudson Neon Yellow Blazer & Boots With Flared Heels

Michelle Obama made a bright statement while visiting “CBS Mornings” for an interview with Gayle King on Thursday.

The best-selling author sat down with King to discuss her new podcast, “The Light,” her Netflix special “The Light We Carry” with Oprah Winfrey, and the importance of being vulnerable in her numerous ventures.

Gayle King, left, sat down with former first lady Michelle Obama on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: CBS via Getty Images

“A lot of the ideas came as I was learning to knit, and thinking about, ‘How did I get here? What are the tools?'” Obama shared with King, which you can see below on YouTube.

Obama’s longtime stylist Meredith Koop — who has dressed Obama since her time as the U.S.’ first lady from 2009 to 2017 — looked to Sergio Hudson for the event, dressing the former first lady in a neon yellow cropped jacket from his new Collection 11.

First lady Michelle Obama’s boots on April 20, 2022 on CBS. CREDIT: CBS via Getty Images

Related Michelle Obama Talks 'The Light We Carry' in Fendi Jumpsuit & Knife-Like Pointy Boots on 'Jimmy Fallon' Gayle King Dons Red Skims Dress & Colorful Pumps for 'Phantom of the Opera' Closing Broadway Performance Oprah Winfrey Slips on Thong Sandals for Spa Day With Gayle King in Italy

The piece featured black trim around its collar and cuffs, as well as rounded covered buttons. Obama’s jacket brought a pop of vibrant color to the rest of her neutral outfit, which included a black top, wide-leg trousers and white stud earrings.

When it came to footwear, Obama’s outfit was finished with a set of pointed black booties. The former first lady‘s style featured sharp triangular toes, as well as thin stiletto heels for a sleek height boost. Similar pairs have grown in popularity for their versatility, allowing them to be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

From preppy to daring, Obama’s shoe selections are diverse. She frequently opts for pumps, sandals and boots in a range of colors and embellishments for formal occasions, wearing styles from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga. Obama also regularly wears budget-friendly footwear from Zara and Converse, which she’s also worn in her off-duty rotation of sandals, flats and sneakers.

Since her time as First Lady, Obama’s current style has transformed with more trendy and contemporary silhouettes, bright colors and pieces from more independent designers.

PHOTOS: Discover Michelle Obama’s casual looks over the years in the gallery.