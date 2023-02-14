Michelle Obama Brings Sporty Style to Valentine’s Day With Barack Obama in Maroon Athleisure & Knit Sneakers

Michelle Obama brought sporty style to Valentine’s Day while celebrating the holiday with her husband, Barack Obama.

On Tuesday morning, Obama shared a romantic photo of the duo on an outdoor nature hike, shot by Amos Jackson III. As seen on Instagram, the former first lady wore a long-sleeved maroon athletic shirt and matching stretchy leggings, sportily paired with a monochrome black baseball cap and large sunglasses. Barack complemented her outfit with a simple color palette, as well, wearing a gray zip-up sweater, white cap and khaki pants with chunky beige and black lace-up hiking boots.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama! I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you! ​” Obama captioned her post.

Related Kim Kardashian Thinks Pink in Sports Bra, Leggings & Smoky Boots for Skims Valentine's Pop-Up Shop Skechers Taps JGoldcrown for Graffiti Heart-Detailed Sneakers in New Valentine's Day Collection These Valentine's Day Shoes Give You All the Excuse to Splurge on Festive, Fun, and Flirty Footwear

When it came to footwear, Obama completed her outfit with a pair of monochrome black sneakers. The “Light We Carry” author’s matte style appeared to include textile uppers with a knit texture, as well as closed toes and rubber soles. Thin lace-up fronts completed the pair with a secure, athletic finish — while also remaining ideal for an athletic daytime date.

The romantic moment followed Obama’s birthday in January, where she shared a photo on Instagram thanking friends, family and fans for their birthday wishes — chicly outfitted in a white collared shirt and large gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, to boot.

When it comes to shoes, Obama’s pairs range from preppy to bold. The former first lady often wears glamorous and chic heels for formal and speaking events, ranging from Jimmy Choo peep-toed styles to neon Stuart Weitzman pumps and sequined Balenciaga boots. She’s also known for incorporating affordable shoes into her wardrobe from brands like Zara and Converse. When off-duty, Obama frequently wears leather sneakers, sandals and sharp flats.

Michelle Obama in a Proenza Schouler suit while on the “Today” show on November 14. The former first lady’s post-White House fashion choices have redefined the meaning of first lady style.

PHOTOS: Discover Obama’s top fashion moments over the years in the gallery.