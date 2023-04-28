Michelle Obama Dons Prada Skirt & White Sneakers With Barack Obama on Barcelona Vacation

The Obamas were seen out and about in Barcelona this Friday.

The former President and first lady are set to attend the upcoming Bruce Springsteen show, which is the musician’s first performance in Spain since 2016.

Michelle paired a voluminous white Prada skirt complete with black floral art throughout with a black tank top. On top, she added a black button-down.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Barcelona. CREDIT: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Michelle opted for classic white sneakers to bring the look to completion. White sneakers have become a staple in modern fashion, transcending seasons and styles.

As for Barack, he wore a denim button-down with khaki trousers for a laid-back vibe. For accessories, he donned retro sunglasses to seal the deal. He strapped into a pair of brown leather sneakers with a comfy sole. Brown leather sneakers have evolved from being solely utilitarian footwear to a fashionable and versatile option with a variety of styles and designs available today.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Barcelona. CREDIT: Emilio Utrabo / MEGA

Michelle and Barack Obama are known for their classic sense of style. Michelle is often seen in elegant dresses and statement pieces; she has become a style icon in her own right. She frequently champions up-and-coming designers and is a strong advocate for sustainable fashion. Barack is known for his sharp suits and tailored looks, often opting for classic colors and patterns. Their fashion choices have inspired many, both in the political world and beyond.

The couple was later seen having lunch with Springsteen and film director Steven Spielberg.