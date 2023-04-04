Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Delivers Chic Glamour in Feathered Minidress & Sparkly Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez served chic glamour at Variety’s Power of Women 2023 event held at The Grill in New York City today. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress was one of the ceremony’s honorees.

For the occasion, Rodriguez donned a strapless cream minidress. The piece was far from simple as it featured a structured square neckline and a dramatic, round feathery hem. Further elevating the moment, the “Pose” star accessorized with hoop earrings and a collection of diamond midi rings.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends Variety’s Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

During the occasion, Rodriguez notably shared her experience facing anti-transgender hatred and the importance of empowerment with the press.

“But any bigoted person that tries to tell me that I don’t deserve to be a woman? I don’t listen to them, because my mom was the one that instilled it in me,” she said. “So, sorry not sorry!”

Related Tia Mowry Mixes Metallics in Golden Cargo Pants & Silver Pointed-Toe Pumps Vanessa Williams Pops in Lace Minidress With Metallic Sandals at Miscast23 Rachel Weisz Masters Red-Hot Style in Velvet Halter Neck Dress & Sandals at 'Dead Ringers' Premiere

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends Variety’s Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giving the look a sparkling boost, the “Loot” actress slipped into a pair of slingback pumps by Christian Louboutin. The glittery silhouette featured a sharp pointed toe, PVC uppers, a supportive strap at the back and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s sparkling slingback Christian Louboutin pumps at Variety Power of Women on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends Variety’s Power of Women event at The Grill on April 4, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Grill in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime and hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018. The 2023 honorees included Kelly Ripa, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Judy Blume and Rosie Perez.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades