Mia Goth Walks the Runway in Sheer Skirt & Buckled Pumps for Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Mia Goth was sharply dressed for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. However, the actress wasn’t simply a celebrity guest — she actually modeled at the event.

The “Infinity Pool” star hit the runway on Tuesday, wearing a dark gray button-up cardigan atop a matching sweater and white round-necked blouse. Her ensemble was finished with a sheer white knee-length skirt, covered in a delicate black polka-dot print. Both pieces were layered atop a set of high-waisted sheer black tights, revealed beneath the skirt in a surprising two-toned styling move.

Mia Goth walks in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Goth’s outfit was finished with a smooth black leather top-handled handbag for a sophisticated touch, complete with gleaming gold hardware.

When it came to footwear, Goth’s outfit was complete with a strappy pair of kitten-heeled slingback pumps. Her jet-black pair included glossy patent leather uppers, complete with triangular pointed-toe pumps. Giving the pair a sleek twist were thin buckled upper straps, arrayed at angles for a cutout appearance. The pair added a ladylike finish to Goth’s outfit thanks to its classic silhouette and neutral hue.

A closer look at Goth’s pumps. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

Models walk in Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Estrop/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

