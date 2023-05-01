Pregnant Stars at the Met Gala Over the Years, from Kim Kardashian to Serena Williams

The 2023 Met Gala is here, and with it comes an array of bold star-studded fashion moments. In advance of the evening’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed festivities, we’re looking back on a popular Met Gala trend over the years: baby bump dressing.

Indeed, numerous stars have walked the red carpet over the years while pregnant, wearing outfits that both highlight, accentuate and celebrate their baby bumps. Kim Kardashian attended the 2013 Met Gala in a floral-printed Givenchy dress while pregnant with North West. Sophie Turner dressed her baby bump in a studded Louis Vuitton dress with her husband Joe Jonas. Similar fashionable moments have also taken place with celebrities expecting around the same time, like Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde’s Michael Kors outfits at the 2016 Met Gala — resulting in viral photos of the mothers-to-be posing side-by-side.

Tonight, more celebrities will walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps in Karl Lagerfeld-themed outfits — including Rihanna, who’s currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. In advance, we’re looking back on the top pregnancy Met Gala moments over the years.

Salma Hayek was elegantly outfitted for the 2007 Met Gala with then-fiancé Francois-Henri Pinault. The actress sparkled for the occasion in a black velvet gown with a crystal-covered waistline while pregnant with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

(L-R): Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the “Poiret: King of Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 7, 2007. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen’s barely-there baby bump made the 2009 Met Gala’s red carpet a family affair. Posing with then-husband Tom Brady, the supermodel sparkled in a blue sequined minidress and matching stiletto-heeled peep-toe booties.

(L-R): Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the “The Model As Muse” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 4, 2009. CREDIT: CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kate Hudson made a regal entrance at the 2011 Met Gala, celebrating the legacy of the late designer Alexander McQueen. The actress wore a flowing strapless gold silk gown by Stella McCartney for the occasion, paired with a sparkling crown.

Kate Hudson attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2011. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian — in arguably one of the most famous Met Gala photos of all time — arrived one the red carpet for her first Gala with then-husband Kanye West while pregnant with her first child, North West. The reality TV star made a viral statement in a gloved Givenchy gown and matching sandals designed by Riccardo Tisci, coated in an allover vintage floral print.

(L-R): Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post

Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde both brought their baby bumps to the “Manus x Machina”-themed Met Gala in 2016, dressed in dynamic custom dresses by Michael Kors. Blunt’s featured a long-sleeved silhouette covered in sparkling navy lace, while Wilde’s took a futuristic approach with a metal choker neckline and halter-style base covered in gleaming eyelets.

(L-R): Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2016. CREDIT: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Serena Williams brought elegantly vibrant style to the red carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2017 Met Gala, honoring Rei Kawakubo. The tennis champion wore a flowing green custom Versace gown for the occasion, designed by Donatella Versace.

(L-R): Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017. CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sophie Turner made a sharp arrival with her husband Joe Jonas to the 2022 Met Gala, dressed in a studded black Louis Vuitton gown — surprisingly paired beneath with platform slides.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

PHOTOS: Discover all of the pregnant celebrities at the Met Gala over the years in the gallery.