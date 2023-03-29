Melissa McCarthy Goes Undercover in Construction Uniform & Combat Boots on ‘Bernard and the Genie’ Set

Melissa McCarthy was photographed while filming yesterday in New York on the set of “Bernard and the Genie.”

The “Bridesmaids” star went in disguise, embodying a character for the film dressed in comedic construction worker garb. Almost unrecognizable, McCarthy was outfitted in a neon yellow, white and orange jumpsuit complete with a handy utility belt in burgundy and brown featuring tools like a hammer and even a medieval-looking dagger.

Melissa McCarthy on location for ‘Bernard and The Genie’ on March 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Prioritizing safety, McCarthy also wore a gold hard hat dotted with multicolored gemstones. Furthering her disguise, the comedian donned a red mustache and goatee combo worn with a matching red curly wig.

As for footwear, McCarthy stepped out in brown combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high suede uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles in tan with reliable non-slip tread and comfortable wear. Each shoe seemed to stop just above her ankles and added a masculine edge that was perfect for the character that she was trying to convey.

A closer look at Melissa McCarthy’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Melissa McCarthy on location for ‘Bernard and The Genie’ on March 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to fashion, McCarthy is known for her love of bold shoes on the red carpet. In fact, she’s often worn Brian Atwood heels over the years, as they have been friends since high school. However, she’s also been spotted in numerous strappy sandals, platform heels and pumps from top brands including Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler as well. Outside of shoes, McCarthy previously launched her wardrobe basics collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 in 2015.

