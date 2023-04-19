Melissa McCarthy Pops in Fuchsia Cape Coat & Chunky Sneakers for ‘Bernard and The Genie’

Melissa McCarthy was colorfully outfitted while filming her latest movie, “Bernard and The Genie,” in New York City this week.

For the occasion, McCarthy strolled in Manhattan with co-star Paapa Essiedu on Tuesday. The Emmy Award-winning actress‘ costume for the occasion featured a hot pink blouse beneath a dark green plaid suit. Her ensemble was layered with a hot pink and dark blue checked tweed coat with a cape silhouette and slit sleeves, which was accessorized with bright pink leather gloves, gold hoop earrings and a statement necklace, as well as an array of embellished brooches.

Paapa Essiedu and Melissa McCarthy film ‘”Bernard and The Genie” in New York on April 18, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Essiedu, meanwhile, was more minimally dressed in a green knit sweater, dark blue pants and a duffle coat, paired with light beige suede Nike sneakers.

When it came to footwear, McCarthy laced into a set of chunky white sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Mike and Molly” star’s style featured canvas uppers with white laces, as well as rounded toes. Exaggerated outsoles with brown ridged “runner”-style soles finished the set with a sporty base, allowing for comfortable longtime wear. Similar styles have been favored for their retro appearance in recent months, as seen in new collections by Converse, Rag & Bone, Koio and New Balance.

A closer look at McCarthy’s sneakers. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to fashion, McCarthy is known for her love of bold shoes on the red carpet. In fact, she’s often worn Brian Atwood heels over the years, as the duo has been friends since high school. However, she’s also been spotted in numerous strappy sandals, platform heels and pumps from top brands including Aquazzura, Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler as well. Outside of shoes, McCarthy previously launched her wardrobe basics collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 in 2015.

