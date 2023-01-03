×
Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

By Aaron Royce
Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle.

Melania Trump, pumps, silver pumps, shiny pumps, stilettos, New Years Eve, Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach on Dec. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height added a sleek height boost to the set, while uppers crafted from metallic silver fabric added a sheen to create a head-to-toe statement for the holiday.

Melania Trump, pumps, silver pumps, shiny pumps, stilettos, New Years Eve, Donald Trump
A closer look at Trump’s pumps.
CREDIT: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Similar pumps are a go-to style for Trump throughout her wardrobe. At a recent holiday party with Donald, Florida representative-elect Anna Paulina Luna and her husband, Andrew Gamberzky, Trump wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a matching silk Hermes necktie and cummerbund, layered atop a white collared shirt and black pumps.

Where shoes are concerned, Trump regularly wears versatile footwear. She can often be seen in pointed-toe pumps and flats in hues of black and white by her go-to designer, Christian Louboutin. However, she also dons similar styles from Alaia, Roger Vivier and Dior. For bolder statements, Trump sports a pop of patterns like zebra, stripes or plaid or in the same silhouettes from luxury labels like Manolo Blahnik.

