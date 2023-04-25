Meghan Markle Cheers in Pink Shorts Suit & Pumps With Prince Harry at Lakers Game in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle brought chic style to the court during a date night with Prince Harry.
While seated with Harry at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, Markle popped in a pink suit. The “Suits” actress‘ ensemble featured a wide linen-blend blazer with pointed lapels, as well as a pair of matching shorts. The set was layered over a simple white top, allowing its colors to further shine.
Markle completed her attire with a stack of thin beaded bracelets, as well as a gleaming metal watch. Prince Harry, meanwhile, contrasted her in a dark blue blazer and jeans, paired with white leather sneakers.
When it came to footwear, Markle finished her outfit with a versatile pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “Bench” author’s style featured matte nude leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, complete with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The set added a sleek finish to Markle’s ensemble while remaining versatile and sharp, thanks to its classic silhouette and neutral hue.
Pumps like Markle’s are favored for their timeless shape and versatility. Black, brown and nude-toned styles crafted from leather and suede are a wardrobe staple, released in collections year-round — like new spring styles from brands including Christian Louboutin, Sam Edelman, Arezzo and Coach.
As previously stated, one of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.
PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for more of Meghan Markle’s best shoe moments over the years.