Meghan Markle Cheers in Pink Shorts Suit & Pumps With Prince Harry at Lakers Game in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle brought chic style to the court during a date night with Prince Harry.

While seated with Harry at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, Markle popped in a pink suit. The “Suits” actress‘ ensemble featured a wide linen-blend blazer with pointed lapels, as well as a pair of matching shorts. The set was layered over a simple white top, allowing its colors to further shine.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Markle completed her attire with a stack of thin beaded bracelets, as well as a gleaming metal watch. Prince Harry, meanwhile, contrasted her in a dark blue blazer and jeans, paired with white leather sneakers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Markle finished her outfit with a versatile pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “Bench” author’s style featured matte nude leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, complete with thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The set added a sleek finish to Markle’s ensemble while remaining versatile and sharp, thanks to its classic silhouette and neutral hue.

A closer look at Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Pumps like Markle’s are favored for their timeless shape and versatility. Black, brown and nude-toned styles crafted from leather and suede are a wardrobe staple, released in collections year-round — like new spring styles from brands including Christian Louboutin, Sam Edelman, Arezzo and Coach.

As previously stated, one of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

