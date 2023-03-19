Megan Thee Stallion Goes to Washington in Printed Cardigan, Skirt and Pointed Pumps for Women’s History Month

Megan Thee Stallion meant business during a trip to Washington, D.C. for Women’s History Month. The annual declare month highlights the achievements and accomplishments of women around the world.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a now-viral post on Instagram while meeting Vice President Kamala Harris in D.C. on Saturday. For the occasion, Megan wore a black cropped cardigan and flared A-line skirt, each printed with a circular blue pattern. The rapper’s matching set was smoothly accessorized with gleaming tubular gold hoop earrings, as well as several rings and a black leather Hermés Birkin handbag.

When it came to footwear, Megan slipped on a pair of classic pumps to complete her outfit. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer’s style included smooth black leather uppers with pointed toes, closed counters and thin 4-inch stiletto heels, adhering to its traditional silhouette. The pair added a sophisticated finish to her attire, remaining formal and business-worthy for the occasion.

Related Kerry Washington Elevates Leather Minidress With Louboutins for 'The Drew Barrymore Show' Paris Hilton Pops in Pink Floral Dress With Cutout Pumps at 'The One Show' Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Suit Dress & Glossy Pumps at Boss' Spring 2023 Miami Show

The moment follows the musician’s viral appearance at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars afterparty, where she wore a custom black bustier gown by fashion designer Bach Mai — who, like Megan, was also raised in Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often goes for bold. The “Legendary” judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

PHOTOS: Discover Megan Thee Stallion’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.