Megan Thee Stallion Masters Gym Style in Crop Tops, Leggings and Nike Sneakers

Megan Thee Stallion served a masterclass in dressing for the gym this week.

In a new photo dump on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a series of mirror selfies while wearing gym attire. Featuring a core palette of black, cream and gray, her ensembles prominently included sports bras, zipped jackets and crop tops — all paired with matching or complementary leggings or shorts — from brands including Nike and Heron Preston. Her only accessory throughout included a black FitBit — though in the final photo, she was shown at home wearing layered gold necklaces, as well.

When it came to footwear, Megan’s shoes couldn’t be seen. However, one photo showed the “Hot Girl Summer” singer wearing a pair of matte black Nike sneakers with lace-up fronts and rounded toes. White rubber soles completed the set with a sporty base, simultaneously complementing her neutral gym wardrobe with its tonal color palette.

The moment follows the musician’s viral appearance at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars afterparty, where she wore a custom black bustier gown by fashion designer Bach Mai — who, like Megan, was also raised in Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Megan Thee Stallion often goes for bold. The “Legendary” judge often slips into sharp pumps, platform sandals and heeled boots from a range of top brands, including Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. Off-duty, she also wears colorful sneakers by brands including Giuseppe Zanotti. Aside from wearing bold shoes, she’s also starred in campaigns for Coach, Puma and Nike, and launched a collaborative line with Fashion Nova in 2021.

