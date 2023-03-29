Megan Thee Stallion Gleams in ’90s-Inspired Halter Top, Pants & Gold Sandals at THR’s Most Powerful Stylists Dinner

Megan Thee Stallion at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion brought vintage glamour to the Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists dinner in Hollywood, Calif.

On Tuesday night, the musician arrived with stylist and honoree Law Roach to the affair, wearing a shimmering silky gold outfit from Paco Rabanne. Her two-piece ensemble featured a pair of stretchy low-rise pants layered atop thong-like bottoms, as well as a matching bra top with a chain-style halter neck.

Megan Thee Stallion at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles.

The set was crafted by creative director Julien Dossena as a custom remake of the same outfit from Rabanne’s original spring 1997 collection.

Roach completed Megan’s outfit with a set of gleaming gold hoop earrings, two bracelets and layered rings for a full metallic moment.

Megan Thee Stallion at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles.

When it came to footwear, Megan’s outfit was finished with a pair of shiny gold platform sandals. Her set featured thin platform soles and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set was complete with knotted metallic toe straps, emphasizing her outfit’s light-catching tones throughout the evening.

Megan Thee Stallion and Law Roach at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.

