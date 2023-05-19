Megan Fox Commands Attention in Sheer LaQuan Smith Dress & Heels for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

Last night, Megan Fox made a stunning arrival at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

The “Transformers” star looked toLaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 collection for her ensemble. She confidently adorned herself in a striking dress that pushed boundaries. The daring ensemble incorporated intricate mesh paneling, a plunging neckline that exuded allure, and a sweeping hemline that added a touch of drama.

With her fearless fashion choice, she made a statement and captivated attention, showcasing her bold and unapologetic style.

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

While her footwear remained unseen, when it comes to shoes, the actress effortlessly transitions between edgy, glamorous, and comfortable options. Whether gracing the red carpet or attending events, she often opts for statement-making stiletto and platform sandals from renowned brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi, and Jimmy Choo.

Lately, she has developed an affinity for pointed-toe pumps featuring crystal and PVC accents, choosing designs from Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach, and Alexander Wang. In her off-duty moments, Fox embraces comfort with a collection that includes Ugg slides, Vans sneakers, and Dr. Martens boots.

Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

In her debut cover for Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Swimsuit Issue, Megan Fox elevated beach glamour with an edgy twist. Set to hit newsstands on May 18, the magazine captures her captivating presence.

In a video on the magazine’s website, Fox expressed her desire to be understood and to foster a sense of belonging. She emphasized the importance of body and self-respect, extending this message to all individuals, irrespective of gender.

The swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated showcases a diverse lineup of celebrities, models, and musicians flaunting the latest in trendy swimwear. The 2023 edition featured renowned cover stars like Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader, accompanied by an array of talented models, including Maye Musk, Padma Lakshmi, Leyna Bloom, and Olivia Ponton.

Notably, Martha Stewart made history as the magazine’s oldest-ever cover star at the age of 81, adding an extra touch of significance to this iconic issue.

