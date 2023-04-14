Meagan Good Springs Forward in Mint Green Slip Dress & Stiletto Sandals at ‘Schmigadoon!’ FYC Event

Meagan Good served spring-worthy style at an FYC event for the comedy sitcom “Schmigadoon!” in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The musical series stars Dove Cameron, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose and Jane Krakowski.

Good looked ultra-chic for the occasion. The “Harlem” actress arrived wearing a beige belted duster coat. Underneath, Good wore a mint green dress. The piece featured a plunging neckline, thin spaghetti straps, a flowy skirt and a small slit at the back.

Meagan Good attends the “Schmigadoon” FYC event on April 13, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For accessories, Good carried a square top handle bag and oversized thin hoop earrings. As for glam, the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star went with soft makeup and swapped her blond pixie for a dark chestnut shade.

When it came down to the shoes, Good completed her wardrobe with a pair nude strappy sandals. The slip-on style had a thin strap across the toe, a buckled strap around the ankle and a sat atop a high stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to fashion, Good has a natural knack for looking incredibly stylish without ever having to do too much. When she first stepped on the scene, she would likely step out in hip-hop video vixen-inspired looks that included denim jeans, leather skirts, plunging tops and various boot styles. These days, she favors glamorous and trendy pieces. For footwear, Good tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, an array of strappy silhouettes and platform heels.

