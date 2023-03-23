Meagan Good Gets Daring in Plunging Jumpsuit & Strappy Sandals for Essence’s Cover

Meagan Good posed in an array of glamorous ensembles for the cover of Essence magazine.

The “Day Shift” actress wore a black long-sleeve gown that featured a fitted silhouette and a plunging neckline. Good paired the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for an oversized linked chain, a statement ring, and an assortment of bracelets. She also added an embellished black leather belt which featured silver hardware.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The patent leather heels featured a strappy design and a pointed toe. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Good was dressed by Micht Milli who has also worked with other stars like Kelly Rowland, Cardi B, and Ciara. The stylist also created the other looks for the shoot which consisted of an ombre off-the-shoulder gown, a fur coat, lavender strappy sandals and fringe boots.

The last time we saw the actress was last week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”. She was seen walking the red carpet wearing an embellished bralette with a thigh-high slit skirt and strappy sandals.

Meagan Good arriving at the premiere of Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of The Gods” held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Good’s go-to outfit consists of form-fitting athleisure wear no matter the occasion. The “Intruder” singer loves to sport a neutral color but will never shy away from a colorful moment. She loves to slip into a slim bodysuit for a casual occasion. For her footwear, the actress slips into designer sneakers or boots the majority of the time. When she’s attending a red carpet event, Good gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or 6-inch metallic heels.

