Meagan Good Pops in Mint Cutout Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Heels at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Meagan Good brought sleek style to the red carpet for the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actress hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Thursday, wearing a mint green gown by Manurí.

Meagan Good attends the 2023 ‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE Her $2,597 Alexa style was crafted from smooth silk, featuring a sleek sleeveless halter-neck bodice with sharp cutouts. Rounded silver hardware and an open back, as well as a thigh-high slit, boldly finished the piece. Good’s accessories also complemented her dress’ cool tones: a metallic silver leather clutch and sparkling diamond-coated curved hoop earrings, contrasted by vibrant pink eyeshadow.

Good even shared a sweet reunion with actress Paige Hurd — who she co-starred with in the 2015 drama film “A Girl Like Grace” — on the red carpet during the occasion.

Meagan Good and Paige Hurd attend the 2023 ‘Essence’ Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

When it came to footwear, Good strapped into a pair of ankle-wrapped sandals to finish her ensemble. The actress’ style included metallic silver leather uppers covered in reptilian embossments. The pair was notably topped with thin straps that laced up Good’s feet before wrapping around her ankles. The set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving the star a sleek height boost on the red carpet.

A closer look at Good’s heels. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Black women in the film and television industries. This year’s event will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles by Essence magazine, with honorees including Tara Duncan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in the gallery.