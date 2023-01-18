Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week

Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week.

While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket.

Maye Musk attends the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, Germany during Berlin Fashion Week on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Tristar Media/WireImage

When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped on a pair of platform pumps. Her black leather style included squared toes that cut off at the center of the foot in a mule-like form, accented by closed counters and thin ankle straps. Stacked soles with thick block heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height completed the pair with a retro, practical base.

A closer look at Musk’s pumps. CREDIT: Tristar Media/WireImage

Musk’s footwear proves she never fears making a statement. The star often wears colorful pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet by Roger Vivier, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she’s also been spotted in The Office of Angela Scott oxfords, By Far boots and Golden Goose and Alexander McQueen sneakers.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover how high heels have changed over the years.