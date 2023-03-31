×
Maude Apatow Talks Broadway Debut in Little Black Dress & Black Platforms on ‘Seth Meyers’

By Amina Ayoud
Maude Apatow appeared on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” which aired yesterday on NBC. The “Euphoria” star spoke about her role as Audrey in the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors” and shared a funny anecdote of getting concussed while performing.

For her talk show appearance, the star was clad in a black midi-length dress comprised of short sleeves and a mock neckline that gave way to an angular cutout that further diversified the silhouette. The simple style was worn atop a pair of sheer black tights, giving Apatow extra coverage. As for accessories, the “This Is 40” actress wore a gold bangle with what appeared to be a pair of small gold hoops.

Maude Apatow appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Maude Apatow appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

On her feet, Apatow opted for a sleek addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pumps that made her look fully monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 4 to 5 inches, rounded toes, short platform soles and a sturdy construction.

Maude Apatow appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
A closer look at Maude Apatow’s shoes.
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

Maude Apatow appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Maude Apatow appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

