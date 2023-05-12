Mary J Blige Goes Sheer in Mugler Top & Metallic Gold Heels for Strength of a Woman Festival

Mary J. Blige joined the Mugler fan club.

The singer looked to the French brand for her outfit at the Strength of a Woman Festival on Thursday, when she joined the “An Evening with Robert Glasper” event.

The nine-time Grammy winner donned a chocolate brown matching set. In typical Mugler fashion, the top featured sculpted panel cutouts and sheer texture. Blige paired the eye-catching top with high-waisted pants that have a slight flare at the bottom.

Mary J. Blige at Strength of a Woman’s “An Evening with Robert Glasper.” CREDIT: Getty Images for Strength Of A W

As for accessories, the “Real Love” singer completed her ensemble with an embossed brown and cream Hermes Birkin bag. In terms of jewelry, Blige never shies away from a little bling. She wore two Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces, one in a blush color and the other in a two-toned drop-down style.

Taking this look to the next level, Blige added a sparkling diamond necklace to the mix. On her wrist, Blige sported stacks of bracelets in various styles and colors, including a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet that matches her necklace. She topped off the look with a large diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. watch, identifiable by its Tiffany blue interface.

On the footwear front, Blige completed her outfit with metallic gold sandals. Although the heels were hidden, the style likely featured stilettos of at least 3 inches.

Kent Montgomery and Mary J. Blige attend Strength of a Woman’s “An Evening with Robert Glasper.” CREDIT: Getty Images for Strength Of A W

Whether on stage or on the streets, Blige is known for loving statement-making boots. Some of her favorite brands include Gucci, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin. On the red carpet, Blige wears pumps, platforms, and stiletto sandals from household names like Jimmy Choo, Brian Atwood and Aquazzura.

In terms of makeup, Blige has a dewey complexion with dramatic liner and lashes and a glossy nude lip. Her striking blonde locks are worn curly with a side part. Her shiny pink nails scream “glam.”

The Strength of a Woman’s Festival is a four-day musical extravaganza aimed to empower women across the globe. Launched by Mary J. Blige and Pepsi, and in partnership with Live Nation, the event is a culmination of Blige’s commitment to amplifying female BIPOC voices. While the Festival is primarily rooted in music, it also touches upon themes of wellness, tech, beauty and financial literacy.

