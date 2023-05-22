Mary J. Blige Goes Bold in Cutout Jumpsuit & Snake-Inspired Sandals

Mary J. Blige shared a photo taken by Will Sterling of her in a black cutout jumpsuit on Instagram yesterday.

The jumpsuit, from the Roberto Cavalli resort 2023 collection, had cutouts going down one side of the legs, which gave the piece a daring touch. The form-fitting piece had knotted ties down one leg and an asymmetrical cutout right under the bust.

In addition to the jumpsuit, Blige is wearing a feathery jacket that adds some texture to the monochromatic look. The texture adds a little something extra to this monochromatic look.

The entire look was pulled together by her stylist, Jeremy Haynes. Blige’s makeup was done by Merrell Hollis, and her hair was done by TYM Wallace.

To top off the look, Blige paired the jumpsuit with a gold chain that connects to a belt. The gold doesn’t stop there; this look was also paired with gold statement earrings and even gold-rimmed sunnies. The gold-rimmed sunnies are from luxury brand Anna-Karin Karlsson and appear to be a pair of their The Claw & The Moon sunnies, which do, in fact, have claw detailing.

She also wore black bead-embellished sandals from the brand Rene Caovilla that were designed to look like a snake. Crafted of satin, the sandals were decorated with shimmering metallic beads and featured a stiletto heel of 4 inches and a climbing spiral ankle strap.

Rene Caovilla Metallic Satin Bead-Embellished Wraparound Sandals CREDIT: SaksFifthAvenue

