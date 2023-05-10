Martha Stewart Soars in Velour Tracksuit & Matching Wedges at ‘About My Father’ Premiere

Martha Stewart gave comfortable style a chic twist at the premiere of “About My Father.” The comedy, which stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann and Kim Cattrall, releases in theaters on May 26.

On Tuesday night, the “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” author posed at the SVA Theatre in New York City in an olive green Suzie Kondi tracksuit. The New York-based brand’s velour set featured a zip-up jacket and matching trousers, which Stewart smoothly paired with a rope-handled black minaudière clutch, gold pendant necklace and coin-shaped chandelier post earrings.

The moment marked the homemaker’s latest red carpet entrance prior to her appearance at FN’s Women Who Rock summit on June 7.

Martha Stewart attends the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theatre in New York City on May 9. 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Stewart’s sporty attire was in lieu with her own active lifestyle; when asked by the press in attendance, Stewart proclaimed, “Pilates! I do pilates.”

When it came to shoes, Stewart elevated her look with a pair of wedges by Clergerie. Her $695 Dylan style featured deep olive green suede uppers, as well as slingback straps connected to a peep-toe front. The pair’s most daring element came from thick soles and wedged heels, totaling 4.3 inches in height — which, in addition to smoothly coordinating Stewart’s outfit, gave the star a dynamic height boost. Though Stewart’s colorway is currently sold out, other hues are still available on Clergerie’s US website.

A closer look at Stewart’s heels. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Stewart usually pairs her red carpet ensembles with neutral and metallic gold pointed-toe pumps and sandals, hailing from her go-to shoe brand: Manolo Blahnik. However, the “Martha Knows Best” host has also donned styles from brands like Louboutin, Celine and Valentino as well. In addition to wearing stylish footwear, Stewart has designed shoe collections for Skechers, Easy Spirit and Aerosoles, as well as her eponymous namesake QVC lines of clothing, kitchen supplies, gardening decor and home goods over the years.

