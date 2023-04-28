Martha Stewart Keeps It Classic in Turtleneck Dress & Metallic Wedges at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Martha Stewart opted for simply chic style as she attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store, The Landmark, in New York on Thursday night.

The world-renowned chef wore a light gray midi dress that featured a turtleneck decorated with a sparkling silver lining. She layered the piece with a gray wool coat with sleeves embellished with an assortment of silver sequins along the cuffs and silver hardware that traced the collar and center opening.

Martha Stewart at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stewart accessorized the look with tan stone dangle earrings and an assortment of thick silver-toned rings. She kept her ashy blond bob in a blown-out style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy lip.

The cookbook author completed the look by slipping into a pair of silver pumps. The metallic heels featured a sleek silhouette with a triangular cutout sitting right on top of a rounded toe. The sandals brought height to the look with a platform sole which cascaded into a wedge heel totaling an added height of about 4 inches. The author often slips into comfortable but fashionable pairs of heels like these wedges.

Martha Stewart at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The last time we saw Stewart was when she debuted her first footwear collection with Skechers last month. This collection comes one year after the businesswoman signed on to be one of the brand’s ambassadors. Stewart has also previously worked with other affordable footwear brands like Aerosoles, Payless and Easy Spirit.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now be called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

