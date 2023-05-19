Martha Stewart Shines in Sequin Jenny Packham Dress & Hidden Heels at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

Martha Stewart shimmered like never before at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York last night.

In a glamorous fashion choice, the businesswoman confidently wore a Jenny Packham gown adorned with mesmerizing illusion gold-tone sequin detailing. The dress featured a captivating plunging V-neckline, which added a touch of allure to the ensemble.

The long sleeves provided an elegant and sophisticated touch, perfectly complementing the overall design. With her impeccable style and confident demeanor, she effortlessly captivated the attention of onlookers.

Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

The cookbook author’s footwear was hidden underneath her dress, but her red carpet looks are often complemented by her favorite shoe brand, Manolo Blahnik, featuring neutral and metallic gold pointed-toe pumps and sandals.

She has also showcased her style with footwear from renowned brands like Louboutin, Celine, and Valentino. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Stewart has collaborated with Skechers, Easy Spirit, and Aerosoles to design shoe collections.

Her influence extends beyond fashion, as she has created QVC lines encompassing clothing, kitchen supplies, gardening decor, and home goods.

Megan Fox and Martha Stewart attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Stewart graced the cover of Sports Illustrated’s 2023 swimsuit issue, radiating tropical glamour and making history as the magazine’s oldest cover star at 81 years old.

In a video on the magazine’s website, Stewart expressed her excitement about being the oldest person to grace the cover and hoped to inspire other women to believe that they too can be featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated showcases a diverse lineup of celebrities, models, and musicians flaunting the latest in trendy swimwear. The 2023 edition boasted renowned cover stars like Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader, accompanied by an array of talented models, including Maye Musk, Padma Lakshmi, Leyna Bloom, and Olivia Ponton.