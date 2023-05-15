Martha Stewart Poses for ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue in One-Pieces, Elegant Cover-Ups and Sandals

Martha Stewart brought tropical glamour to her cover of Sports Illustrated‘s 2023 swimsuit issue, on newsstands May 18. She’s also marked a historic turn for the magazine as its oldest cover star to-date at 81 years old.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit [issue], I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good. I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'” Stewart shared in a video on the magazine’s website. “I want other women — especially women — to feel that they could also be on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit [issue].”

Martha Stewart stars in the 2023 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, on newsstands May 18. CREDIT: Ruven Afanador/Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Within her photo shoot by Ruven Afanador, Stewart wears a wide range of fashionable one-piece bathing suits and complementary cover-ups. For her now-viral cover, the homemaking icon wore a chic white Monday Swimwear one-piece beneath a silky golden orange Torso Creations cover-up. For a dash of added glamour, her ensemble was elegantly accessorized with sparkling diamond Anita Ko hoop earrings and a Jacob & Co. ring.

Stewart also smoothly referenced her own viral pool selfies over the years in a frosted lavender zip-up Body Glove swimsuit while emerging from the ocean. Her summer-ready accessories, seen while blowing a kiss, included a sparkling Cicada diamond necklace and oversized geometric cream Gucci sunglasses sourced from Moda Operandi.

The homemaker’s additional attire included silky lace-up, jewel-toned and vibrant swimsuits from brands including Norma Kamali, Isa Boulder, Eres, Zimmermann, Yves Saint Laurent and Anemos, cast in a tasteful palette of olive green, ivory and beige. Sticking to Stewart’s signature nonchalant flair, all were paired with an assortment of elegant diamond jewelry from Anita Ko and Cicada, as well as cover-ups by Alix Pinho and Valentino and a massive woven Eric Javits hat.

Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue highlights a range of celebrities, models, musicians and more wearing the season’s trendiest swimwear of the moment. The 2023 issue featured cover stars Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader, with additional models including Maye Musk, Padma Lakshmi, Leyna Bloom and Olivia Ponton. Stewart also made history for the magazine as its oldest-ever cover star at 81 years old.

