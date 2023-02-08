Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fur Coat Goes Viral at State of the Union Address 2023 With ‘Cruella de Vil’ Comparisons

Marjorie Taylor Greene wore all-white for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America.

During the occasion, Greene went viral for wearing a cream fur-trimmed coat atop a white midi dress, accented by asymmetric lace paneling. A round red, black and silver pendant necklace, as well as diamond stud earrings, finished her ensemble. However, many online compared the Republican U.S. congresswoman’s outfit to Disney villain Cruella de Vil’s wardrobe from “101 Dalmatians,” due to her choices of colors and textures.

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden’s first address to the new Republican-controlled House. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Who wore it better, Cruella Deville or Marjorie Taylor Greene?” one user commented on Twitter, among numerous others.

When it came to footwear, Greene’s shoes could not be seen. However, a matching or complementary pair of pointed-toe pumps or flats likely finished her ensemble, similar to past outfits the politician has worn.

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2023. CREDIT: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Cruella De Vil, 1961. CREDIT: ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

The State of the Union address is the president of the United States’ annual message to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which discusses the current state of the nation. The address is attended by members of both the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the vice president and Speaker of the House. The first lady Jill Biden’s 26 guests represent the top priorities and accomplishments of the presidency to-date; this year’s list includes Bono, Paul Pelosi, the parents of Tyre Nichols, Brandon Tsay and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Oksana Markarova.

