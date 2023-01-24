Marion Cotillard Straps Into Chic Boots, Beads & Stripes for Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Marion Cotillard mixed textures for Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

While arriving to the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Cotillard wore a deep black tweed Chanel midi dress, woven with thin blue, white and red stripes. For a preppy twist, the Oscar-winning actress’ style included a collared neckline, short sleeves and a button-up bodice.

Marion Cotillard attends Chanel’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais Ephémère during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The dress gained a bohemian finish from two front panels covered in woven pearl lattice, as well as dangling brown and black beaded strands mimicking the French brand’s signature necklaces. Cotillard simply completed her outfit with thin gold ear cuffs.

When it came to footwear, Cotillard laced into a set of glossy black leather boots. Her style included almond-shaped toes with thin laces and soles, complete with squared heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The style added a rebellious boost to her outfit, mimicking its diamond-shaped trim with its laces’ silhouettes as well.

A closer look at Cotillard’s boots. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cotillard was one of many celebrities making up a star-studded front row, seated alongside fellow actresses Tilda Swinton and Carole Bouquet to take in Virginie Viard’s newest collection in its Xavier Veihan-designed set. In fact, Swinton and Cotillard have been longtime industry friends since their 2008 Oscar wins.

(L-R) Carole Bouquet, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton attend Chanel’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show at the Grand Palais Ephémère during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

