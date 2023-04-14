Mariah Carey Elevates Bodycon Minidress With Towering 6-Inch Gucci Heels

Mariah Carey shared a glamorous slideshow of photos to her Instagram yesterday accompanied by a caption filled with heart emojis.

The “It’s a Wrap” songstress was clad in a vibrant neon green minidress featuring long sleeves and a bodycon fit. Worn overtop, Carey styled a lengthy black coat worn off-the-shoulders with a high-shine finish.

Finishing off her look, the performer sported dazzling hoop earrings and wore her lengthy blonde tresses in a deep side part styled in voluminous cascading curls.

On the footwear front, Carey stepped into sky-high platform sandals from Gucci. The style featured black leather straps with a peep-toe silhouette, gold hardware and 6-inch block heels with a 2.5-inch platform sole.

Platform heels, in a variety of styles, are a go-to in the hitmaker’s shoe line-up. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, has already started to level up their footwear selection.

Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The mom of two often opts for stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals, and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors cozy Ugg boots while off-duty. Carey also launched an extensive collection of footwear with HSN in 2010.

