Mariah Carey Elevates Motocross-inspired Leather Pants With 5-Inch Heels

Mariah Carey was photographed while out and about yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “It’s a Wrap” songstress wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a shiny cropped black patent leather jacket worn overtop a black Prada cropped tank top featuring the Italian brand’s logo on the front in white. Underneath her tank was a dark blue bodysuit tucked into black high-waisted motocross trousers.

Mariah Carey is seen on April 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, Carey wore a pair of gold dangling earrings worn with large dark red sunglasses with rectangular frames and black lenses.

On her feet, Carey opted for a sleek addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black sandal heels that gave her look a sky-high boost. The pair featured thick block heels of 5 inches, rounded toes, short platform soles and a sturdy strappy construction that kept the shoes in place.

A closer look at Mariah Carey’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, as a wide selection of brands, including Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo, have already started to level up their footwear selection.

Carey’s penchant for glamour remains unmatched. The mom of two often opts for stiletto-heeled platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps on and off the red carpet from top brands, including Aquazzura, Sophia Webster, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. These often include statement-making elements like metallic tones, crystals, and bright colors. Aside from her heels, Carey also favors cozy Ugg boots while off-duty. Carey also launched an extensive collection of footwear with HSN in 2010.

