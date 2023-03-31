Mariah Carey Poses in Green Bikini While on 54th Birthday Vacation

Mariah Carey is the captain of her own ship.

Enjoying her 54th birthday vacation, Carey posed for photos and videos wearing a black surf suit outlined with lime green accents, as seen on her Instagram on Thursday. Underneath, she selected a lime green bikini top and bottom to coordinate with the ensemble. In true Mariah fashion, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and oversized reflective sunglasses from Prada.

Carey went barefoot for the boat trip. However, it’s no secret that the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos when it comes to footwear. She has been known to wear a variety of shoe styles throughout her career, ranging from high heels to sneakers.

Mariah Carey attends the Moët & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense while also wearing modern and classic pieces. We’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses for years. She also favors slinky and edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends.

As a well-known pop culture icon who has had a significant impact on the fashion industry throughout her career, her style has evolved over the years, but she is known for her glamorous and often over-the-top looks. One of Mariah Carey’s most notable contributions to fashion is her love of high heels. She often wears towering stilettos, and her love of the shoe has inspired countless fashion designers and women around the world to embrace the high heel trend.

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey’s Most Glamorous Concert Performance Looks