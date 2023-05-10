Margot Robbie Grooves in ’70s-Inspired Bell Bottoms, Bikini Top & Mules at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Margot Robbie channeled the 70s for Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The “Barbie” actress was clad in a black triangular bikini top worn underneath a woven gold chain vest featuring an assortment of high-shine pendant detailing.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

On the bottom, Robbie sported light wash bell bottoms featuring a nostalgic flared hem and a high-waisted fit that harkened back to the 70s. The denim also featured button and zipper closures with shallow pockets.

As for accessories, the Australian thespian toted a black leather quilted Chanel mini bag with gold hardware and logo detailing worn alongside coordinating gold jewelry. Robbie’s hair was parted down the middle and worn in beachy loose curls that gave her a free-spirited appearance.

Related Lori Harvey Delivers Comfy-Chic Style in Padded Chanel Thong Sandals Olivia Culpo Slips on Saint Laurent's 'Blade' Square Toe Pumps With Amazon Top for Drake's Hollywood Grand Opening Halle Bailey Upgrades Denim-on-Denim Trend With Printed Flare-Leg Jeans & Cutout Pumps for SiriusXM Studios

Margot Robbie at the Chanel cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

On the footwear front, Robbie flattered her feet in a pair of black mules. Although her shoes was hard to see underneath the lengthy hem of her trousers, the style was comprised of rounded and open toes with thick straps that crossed over the tops of her feet. The Golden Globe Award winner’s mules were constructed out of matt black leather and sat atop short stiletto heels. The neutral pair offered Robbie a walkable and versatile base to build her outfit.

Mules like Robbie’s have been worn on many stars for a mix of formal and casual occasions. Top stars like Katy Perry, Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez have worn mules.

Margot Robbie and Rose Byrne at the Chanel cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Roger Kisby for WWD

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

PHOTOS: Check out Margot Robbies best red carpet looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.