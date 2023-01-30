Nadia Ferreira Marries Marc Anthony in Floral Wedding Dress at Lavish Miami Party

Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira in truly ornate style. The musician, 54 and model, 23, wed at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on Saturday, as first seen on Hola! USA‘s Instagram.

For the occasion, Anthony wore a charcoal-black suit with a sharp lapeled blazer atop a pale gray vest, a classic white button-down shirt and a black tie. Meanwhile, Ferreira wore a custom white Galia Lahav wedding gown with a flowing tulle skirt, complete with a strong-shouldered sheer bodice covered in sparkling radiant floral embroidery.

During the ceremony, guests included David and Cruz Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi. The bridal party’s bridesmaid dresses were designed by Victoria Beckham, who did not appear to be in attendance.

The occasion also included an after-party, where Ferreira wore a sleeveless sweetheart dress — also by Galia Lahav — with a short skirt and sparkling lace. A sweeping tulle train completed the piece, merging celebratory party style with classic bridal elements, as seen in Hola and the magazine’s Instagram feed.

In recent months, the dramatic bridal style has returned to the spotlight — particularly for celebrity weddings. In May 2022, Kourtney Kardashian wed Travis Barker in a lavish Dolce and Gabbana-sponsored affair, wearing a corseted satin and white lace minidress with a sweeping veil and sheer lace pumps by the Italian bran. Similarly, Sarah Hyland donned an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute gown with crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo pumps to marry Wells Adams at California’s Sunstone Winery in August 2022.

PHOTOS: Discover stylish wedding shoes in the gallery.