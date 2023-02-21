Madonna Re-Wears Her ’90s ‘The Girlie Show’ Tour Jacket With Vetenments x New Rock Boots

Madonna mused on tour merchandise for her upcoming “Celebration” world tour — with a vintage twist.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new photo, wearing large black sunglasses and slouchy black trousers. Layered atop was a button-up jacket with two front breast pockets — one of which featured lettering proclaiming “The Girlie Show,” hailing from her 1993 international tour in support of her fifth album, “Erotica.”

“Thinking of Tour Merch. For the tour. I want to bring back some of the classics like this Jacket !! Or the bomber jacket from Blonde Ambition……….. any thoughts ?” the singer offered in the comments.

When it came to footwear, the “W.E.” director slipped on a pair of Vetements x New Rock’s black gamer ankle boots. The $1,550 futuristic-rock style featured a logo lace closure with hooks, metal and rubber platform sole with New Rock original plaque.

Vetements x New Rock’s women’s Gamer boots.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

