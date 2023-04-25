×
Madonna Shares Iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra, Corsets and More from Her Fashion Archive in Crocs Clogs

By Aaron Royce
Madonna reflected on her fashion legacy this week, sharing a glimpse into her own archive with fans ahead of her Celebration World Tour this summer.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new photo dump. The occasion found her both modeling and sharing snapshots of a range of pieces from tours throughout her career — including her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bras and corsets, a cutout blazer and a bejeweled corset from her Re-Invention, Blonde Ambition and Madame X tours.

While doing so, she wore a white mesh T-shirt beneath a black and red faded hoodie and matching sweatpants. The casual set was accessorized with bedazzled hair barrettes, diamond-covered cross-drop earrings and layered chain and cross-pendant necklaces.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” Madonna shared in the caption. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

When it came to footwear, Madonna finished her outfit with a pair of white Crocs clogs. The “W.E.” director slipped on a pair of the FNAA-winning brand’s foam footwear, featuring rounded toes and ridged soles with perforated uppers. Her style was finished with round “X”-topped Jibbitz charms.

The post marked Madonna’s latest casual style moment, following her frequent appearances on Instagram in her go-to Vetements x New Rock boots.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, she is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

PHOTOS: Discover Madonna’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

