Madonna Edgily Poses With 6-Inch Vivienne Westwood Heels at Her Oscars Party 2023 With Son David Banda

Madonna brought rock n’ roll style — complete with sky-high heels — to her annual Oscars party this year.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Reel video on Sunday night, dancing with her crew and her son David Banda — as spotted by longtime photographer friend JR.

For the occasion, Madonna wore a black sweetheart lace-up top with frayed short shorts, layered beneath a black blazer strung with gleaming chains. Layered sparkling necklaces, sheer black tights and leather gloves completed her attire with a grungy edge.

When it came to footwear, Madonna strapped into a towering pair of Vivienne Westwood pumps to finish her outfit. The “W.E.” director‘s style featured bright red leather uppers with closed toes and platform soles, coated in allover crocodile embossments. The reptilian pair was finished with lace-up straps that tied around her ankles, as well as 5.9-inch block heels for a sharp height boost. The set added a bright pop of color to Madonna’s attire — though she later swapped the heels for a pair of buckle-covered black combat boots with thick ridged soles.

The musician’s Oscars shoe swap follows the promotion of her upcoming “Celebration” tour — which she shared last week in another Reels video, strutting down a hallway in a black blazer, and voluminous white tulle skirt and “F-ck”-printed corset top.

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

PHOTOS: Discover Madonna’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.