Madonna Goes Punk in Gamer Chunky Boots While Dancing to ‘Sorry’ Remix With Net Top & Silk Blazer

Madonna took the chance to dance to her latest song on social media this week, while delivering a punk-inspired outfit.

As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician twirled in a new Reel video to a remix of her song “Sorry,” with Blondish, Eran Hersh & Darmon.

For the occasion, she wore an oversized silk-textured blazer coat atop balloon-cuffed pants and a daring top crafted from netting-like fabric. Layered diamond necklaces and gleaming cross-pendant earrings gave her attire an edgy finish.

“Ive Already Forgiven You………….#sorryremix,” the musician captioned her video.

When it came to footwear, the “W.E.” director slipped on a pair of Vetements x New Rock’s black gamer ankle boots. The $1,550 futuristic-rock style featured a logo lace closure with hooks, metal and rubber platform sole with New Rock original plaque.

Vetements x new rock women’s black gamer ankle boots

Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.

Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.

