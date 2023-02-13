Madonna Goes Punk in Gamer Chunky Boots While Dancing to ‘Sorry’ Remix With Net Top & Silk Blazer

Madonna took the chance to dance to her latest song on social media this week, while delivering a punk-inspired outfit.
As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician twirled in a new Reel video to a remix of her song “Sorry,” with Blondish, Eran Hersh & Darmon.
For the occasion, she wore an oversized silk-textured blazer coat atop balloon-cuffed pants and a daring top crafted from netting-like fabric. Layered diamond necklaces and gleaming cross-pendant earrings gave her attire an edgy finish.
“Ive Already Forgiven You………….#sorryremix,” the musician captioned her video.
When it came to footwear, the “W.E.” director slipped on a pair of Vetements x New Rock’s black gamer ankle boots. The $1,550 futuristic-rock style featured a logo lace closure with hooks, metal and rubber platform sole with New Rock original plaque.
Madonna is renowned for her edgy and groundbreaking personal style, both in her own right and as a muse for designers including Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier and Jeremy Scott. Her footwear follows an equally sleek and edgy route, often consisting of pointed-toe and platform pumps and boots on the red carpet from brands including Christian Louboutin, Stella McCartney and Chanel.
Off-duty, Madonna can be seen in a range of sneakers and boots from brands including Nike and Puma. A frequent Met Gala attendee, Madonna is known for making bold fashion statements and has also launched her own fashion projects over the years. These have included an M by Madonna H&M collection (2007), the MDG sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana (2010), teen fashion line Material Girl (2010), and a fashion line, Truth or Dare (2011) — with shoes created in partnership with Aldo.
