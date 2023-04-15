Madison Beer Revamps Boho Style in Crochet Bra & Grungy Biker Boots at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House Party During Coachella 2023

Madison Beer brought an edgy twist to bohemian style at Celsius’ Oasis Vibe House party. The energy drink brand’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Beer arrived to the event in an all-black outfit, featuring a sleeveless crochet crop top with a tied wraparound strap. The plunging piece was paired with matte black bodycon shorts, which the “Reckless” singer accented with black-framed sunglasses and tall black socks. Her outfit was complete with a gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings and several beaded quartz bracelets.

Madison Beer attends the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Beer also reunited with friends during the occasion, including Delilah Belle Hamlin — who complemented Beer in a black bra top, thong and sheer embellished shrug with blue jeans and black sneakers.

(L-R): Delilah Belle Hamlin and Madison Beer at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

When it came to footwear, Beer completed her ensemble with a pair of grungy Steve Madden boots. Her $250 Rocky style featured knee-high brown leather uppers with lightly rounded squared toes and allover distressing for a worn-in appearance. The pair included front harness straps and grommet-trimmed side buckles for added edge, while black soles and 2-inch block heels brought the pair a practically subtle height boost. Beer accented her boots with a white knit bow for an added whimsical touch, as well.

Steve Madden’s Rocky boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

A closer look at Beer’s boots. CREDIT: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

