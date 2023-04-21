Madison Beer Pops in Cutout Blazer Minidress & Shiny Black Loafers

Madison Beer was photographed in New York yesterday, clad in a powder blue deconstructed blazer dress.

The “Reckless” songstress’ dress was comprised of padded shoulders and a plunging collared neckline followed by a fitted bodice and daring peekaboo cutouts.

Madison Beer is seen in the East Village on April 20, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The garment was short and also featured button closures and shallow pocket detailing. Beer’s dress was a play on formal wear, made causal thanks to the short bodycon nature of the dress and the addition of cutouts.

As for accessories, the “Good In Goodbye” singer toted a black leather shoulder bag in a geometric style worn alongside large gold hoops, a shiny chain necklace and matching chunky metal rings. Finishing off her look, Beer sported thin black sunglasses in a 90s-inspired style.

On the footwear front, Beer stepped out in a pair of glossy black leather loafers. Paired alongside sheer black knee-high socks, the style included rounded toes and short stacked square block heels along with thick soles. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion from taking a causal stroll to attending high-profile red-carpet events.

A closer look at Madison Beer’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

While she pulls off glamorous looks on the red carpet, Beer’s everyday style leans more on the relaxed side. Her outfit rotation includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Wrangler, Converse and more. On top of her own personal fashion taste, the “Life Support” singer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, ASOS and Missguided.

Madison Beer is seen in the East Village on April 20, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

