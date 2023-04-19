×
Madelyn Cline Promotes Vegan Fashion in Fishnet Heels for Stella McCartney’s Spring 2023 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Madelyn Cline was sharply suited while starring in Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 “Change the History” campaign. Spotlighting McCartney’s spring collection, the ads highlighted the use of creating products without animal skins, specifically cows — which are annually killed in numbers over 324 million for food and fashion products each year, according to McCartney’s caption.

As seen on Instagram, Cline was shot by Theo Wenner while strolling through grassy hills while walking a cow and cuddling a black rabbit. For the occasion, the “Outer Banks” star wore a full outfit from McCartney’s spring 2023 collection: a gray grisaille check-woven suit, featuring a $1,950 double-breasted blazer and matching $950 balloon-legged trousers. The set was worn sans-top, save for layered gold and silver body chains that gave Cline’s attire a sultry finish.

The “Glass Onion” star’s outfit was smoothly accessorized with a sharp monochrome handbag, also hailing from McCartney’s spring line. Her $1,530 Frayme style featured a padded black vegan leather flap silhouette, trimmed with a matching oversized chain for a gleaming finish.

When it came to footwear, Cline slipped on a pair of sleek camel beige-hued booties to finish her McCartney outfit. Her $995 Stella style featured polyamide fishnet uppers with Alter Mat trims, as well as transparent PU slingback and toe straps, atop thin soles. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as Falabella chain and mixed galvanic charms, completed the pair with a sleekly bohemian spin.

Stella McCartney, heels, high heels, sandals, vegan sandals, beige sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, mesh heels, fishnet, fishnet heels, fishnet sandals, clear sandals, straps, strappy sandals
Stella McCartney’s Stella sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Cline’s shoe style is often sleek and minimalist. The actress often wears heeled sandals or pumps for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Kurt Geiger. Off-duty, she can also be seen in tall boots, as well as low-top sneakers and sandals from brands including Birkenstock, Vans and Rothy’s.

