Madelyn Cline Sharpens Up Denim Skirt & White Pumps at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Dinner

Madelyn Cline brought a dash of chic style to Tommy Hilfiger’s brand dinner at New York Fashion Week.

On Monday night, Cline arrived to the Nines in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood in a breezy, classic outfit. The “Outer Banks” star’s outfit featured a white collared button-down shirt with rolled sleeves, revealing tonal blue cuff linings. The piece was tucked into a light blue denim maxi skirt by Hilfiger with a buckled attached belt, giving her ensemble a trendy take on the classic white-shirt-and-jeans outfit trope.

Madelyn Cline attends Tommy Hilfiger’s dinner at The Nines in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Cline smoothly accessorized her outfit with a sparkling gold and diamond tennis necklace, as well as deep red lipstick and a matching manicure.

When it came to footwear, Cline slipped on a pair of sharp Kurt Geiger pumps. The “Glass Onion” actress’ $150 Belgravia style included smooth bone-white leather uppers with curved vamps and triangular pointed toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling 3.93 inches in height finished the style with a sleek base. The set smoothly complemented her outfit’s versatile appearance with its light color palette, though still remaining on-theme with a classic shoe silhouette.

A closer look at Cline’s pumps. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Kurt Geiger’s Belgravia pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Tommy Hilfiger’s fall 2022 fashion show in the gallery.